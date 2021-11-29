‘Serie A can be the world’s best league again’

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said that he enjoys watching Italian football and he believes that Serie A can become the best league in the world again.

The Swiss-Italian was present at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples on Sunday evening as Napoli marked one year since the passing of the legendary Diego Maradona by beating Lazio 4-0 to pull clear at the top of the Serie A table.

“I am Italian, I follow it from the inside, Italian football is a spectacle, the passion that exists in Italy is not elsewhere,” Infantino said to CalcioNews24.

“Let’s not forget that Italy are European champions, we are no longer in the years of [Corrado] Ferlaino and Maradona, but Italian football is on top of the world.

“With a few small tricks, it can return to being number one.”

Italy have to play North Macedonia in the play-offs and possibly face Portugal or Turkey in the next game to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, which Infantino does not expect to be easy.

“Italy has to play a couple of playoffs, it’s tough, but it’s also tough for the others,” he said.

“They won the European Championship, we are discussing whether the World Cup can be played every two years, a decision that can be important for those who do not qualify. Good luck to everyone!”