Former Parma striker Antonio Cassano has heavily criticised the quality of Serie A. The outspoken ex-forward also had some harsh words for new Tottenham coach Antonio Conte.

Serie A has seen a decline in quality from the 1980s and 1990s and Cassano feels that the league is now only the fifth-best in the whole of Europe, presumably behind the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, and Ligue 1.

“The Italian league is far below what one might think,” Cassano said on Bobo TV. “Milan are the ones who play best in Italy, but they don’t play well in Europe.

“This confirms to me that Serie A has become the fifth-best European league.”