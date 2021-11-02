Serie A Player of the Week | Round 11

Fiorentina defeated Spezia 3-0 at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday afternoon, with the performance of Dusan Vlahovic winning Serie A Player of the Week for Round 11.

The 21-year-old striker registered a hat-trick, as he scored all the Viola’s goals in Tuscany, despite being heavily linked with a move away from Florence after his refusal to sign a new contract with the club.

Just before the half-time, the Serbian international dispatched a penalty kick past Aquilotti goalkeeper Ivan Provedel and condemned the visitors to defeat with two more strikes in the second period.

However, both goals resulted from some wonderful team-play by Vincenzo Italiano’s side, which Vlahovic converted in clinical fashion.