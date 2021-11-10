Serie A Player of the Week | Round 12

Venezia earned an incredible 3-2 victory against Roma and the performance of Mattia Aramu has earned him the Player of the Week selection for Round 12 of the 2021/22 Serie A season.

The 26-year-old has been used in a variety of positions under Arancioneroverdi coach Paolo Zanetti, who used the 4-3-3 and 4-3-1-2 formations previously, and he thrived against the Giallorossi as one of the attacking midfielders in the 4-3-2-1.

Aramu supplied the assist for Mattia Caldara to open the scoring with a bending free-kick from his left foot and the defender deflected the ball into the net.

Caldara also earned a penalty after he was fouled by Roma midfielder Bryan Cristante in the second half and Aramu stepped up to powerfully put the ball into the bottom right corner of the net to make it 2-2.

The victory against Roma ended a three-game winless streak for Venezia and the formation change from Zanetti allowed Aramu to produce a great performance.