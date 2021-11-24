Serie A Player of the Week | Round 13

Supersub Felix Afena-Gyan made an instant impact on Sunday night, arriving from the bench to help Roma defeat Genoa at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris and earn himself the Serie A Player of the Week crown for Round 13.

The Grifone had hoped to welcome new coach, and former AC Milan striker, Andriy Shevchenko to the club with a victory on his debut, but two late goals from the 18-year-old Giallorossi attacker ruined those plans.

Entering the action on 74 minutes, it took the Ghanaian just eight minutes to register his first goal for the club, finishing a pacey counter-attack with a low side-footed shot past goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu.

The experienced Italian international was powerless once more four minutes into injury time, as Afena-Gyan drifted in from the left wing and curled a wonderful shot past the Genoa custodian to make it 2-0.