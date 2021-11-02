Serie A Team of the Week | Round 11

Napoli earned a 1-0 win against Salernitana while AC Milan defeated Roma 2-1 and Inter triumphed 2-0 against Udinese.

Lazio were held to a 2-2 draw against Atalanta, Juventus suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Hellas Verona, and Fiorentina put three past Spezia without reply.

Elsewhere, Torino registered a 3-0 victory against Sampdoria.

Here is the Team of the Week for Round 11 of the 2021/22 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation. Let us know your thoughts!

Ciprian Tatarusanu – AC Milan

Although the Romanian was often protected by his defence, he was still able to make a number of crucial saves wherever possible against Roma.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo – Napoli

Was involved in some important players for the Partenopei and he made an incredible goal-line clearance from Salernitana veteran Franck Ribery.

Simon Kjaer – AC Milan

Marshalled the Rossoneri defence with great composure and astuteness, especially when Roma tried to break down the AC Milan backline after Theo Hernandez was sent off.

Koray Gunter – Hellas Verona

A fine display from the Gialloblu defender, who constantly forced Juventus striker Alvaro Morata into making mistakes.

Dennis Praet – Torino

The Belgian midfielder tormented his former club Sampdoria and played a big role for the Granata offensively. Scored the first goal of the game which involved another former Samp midfielder in Karol Linetty in the build-up.

Nicolo Barella – Inter (2 Team of the Week appearances)

The Italian international provided another energetic performance in the Nerazzurri and had a few chances to score. He also initiated the move which resulted in Joaquin Correa’s second goal of the game with a long pass to Denzel Dumfries before the wing-back crossed for the Argentine.

Franck Kessie – AC Milan

Impressed with his ball-winning abilities, especially when his team were down to 10 men and were forced to defend, and he converted his penalty with his typical composure.

Pedro – Lazio (2 apps)

Worked hard for his team and he posed a danger on the counter-attack. Scored the first goal for the Aquile against Atalanta and he initiated the counter-attack which led to Toma Basic assisting for Ciro Immobile.

Giovanni Simeone – Hellas Verona (2 apps)

Another splendid performance from the Argentinian striker, who has scored six goals in the last three games. This time he scored twice against Juventus and only a VAR decision denied him a hat-trick in the first half.

Dusan Vlahovic – Fiorentina (2 apps)

The Serbian starlet scored a hat-trick against Spezia; the first goal came from the penalty spot while the other two rounded off a couple of fantastic team moves.

Joaquin Correa – Inter (2 apps)

The Nerazzurri dominated against Udinese but they needed the individual brilliance of the Argentine to unlock the Zebrette defence with two goals. The first one in particular was an impressive individual effort.