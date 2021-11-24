Serie A Team of the Week | Round 13

Both leaders at the top of the Serie A table suffered away defeats on the weekend. Napoli lost 3-2 to Inter while AC Milan were defeated 4-3 by Fiorentina.

Juventus and Roma registered 2-0 victories against Lazio and Genoa respectively, Atalanta won 5-2 against Spezia, and Hellas Verona triumphed against Empoli.

Elsewhere, Sampdoria defeated Salernitana 2-0 and Torino won 2-1 against Udinese.

Here is the Team of the Week for Round 13 of the 2021/22 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation. Let us know your thoughts!

Samir Handanovic – Inter (2 Team of the Week appearances)

Made a couple of decisive saves as Napoli tried to complete an unlikely comeback with his save from a Mario Rui being the standout.

Matteo Darmian – Inter (2 apps)

The former Manchester United and Parma defender put in another impressive shift down the right flank. He was also involved in the play that resulted in the Nerazzurri earning a penalty in the first half.

Leonardo Bonucci – Juventus

He had a solid game in defence, but his greatest contributions were from the penalty spot, where he scored twice to give the Bianconeri the victory against Lazio.

Gleison Bremer – Torino (3 apps)

Kept things tight at the back and scored the Granata’s second goal of the game in their victory against Udinese.

Antonio Candreva – Sampdoria (4 apps)

The veteran winger was decisive in the Blucerchiati’s victory away to Salernitana. His cross was diverted into the net by Granata midfielder Francesco Di Tacchio and then he scored the second goal for Il Doria after running onto Fabio Quagliarella’s through-ball.

Adrien Tameze – Hellas Verona

Provided energy in midfield, displayed some fine skills on the ball, and scored the winner against Empoli.

Mario Pasalic – Atalanta

Atalanta recaptured the old form against Spezia and Pasalic was back to his best. Scored twice in the first half for La Dea and then he supplied an assist for Luis Muriel in the second half.

Hakan Calhanoglu – Inter (2 apps)

His involvement in Inter’s goals helped turn the game around for his side. Scored the first Nerazzurri goal of the game with a penalty and then he provided the corner for Ivan Perisic to score Inter’s second.

Felix Ayena-Gyan – Roma

A graduate from the Giallorossi’s Primavera team, the Ghanaian youngster brought spark to a very dour game. He replaced Eldor Shomurodov with less than 15 minutes remaining and scored twice. The second goal in particular was impressive, scoring with a superb shot from long range.

Dusan Vlahovic – Fiorentina (3 apps)

A stellar performance from the Serbian starlet. Supplied an assist for Riccardo Saponara to score in the first half and then he displayed his composure to score twice in the second half.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic – AC Milan

The evergreen Swede did not deserve to be on the losing side against Fiorentina. Had a goal disallowed, scored twice in a five-minute spell, and his header hit the bar before Lorenzo Venuti scored an own goal.