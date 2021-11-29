Serie A Team of the Week | Round 14

Napoli are outright leaders in Serie A after thrashing Lazio 4-0 while AC Milan suffered a 3-1 defeat at home to Sassuolo.

A solitary goal was enough for Atalanta to beat Juventus, Inter won 2-0 against Venezia, Sampdoria came back to win 3-1 against Hellas Verona, and Empoli made a late comeback of their own to defeat Fiorentina 2-1.

Let us know your thoughts on the Team of the Week for Round 14 of the 2021/22 Serie A season, which is deployed in the 3-4-3 formation!

Juan Musso – Atalanta (2 Team of the Week appearances)

Although he was not tested too often, the Argentine remained alert and helped La Dea keep a clean sheet.

Merih Demiral – Atalanta (2 apps)

The Turkish defender had a point the prove against his former club and he made sure that Atalanta did not have their backline breached.

Kalidou Koulibaly – Napoli (5 apps)

Controlled the defence impeccably and he limited the attacking threat of Lazio star Ciro Immobile.

Federico Dimarco – Inter (2 apps)

The Nerazzurri wing-back was a constant threat on the left flank and he was involved in a lot of attacking moves against Venezia.

Antonio Candreva – Sampdoria (5 apps)

The evergreen winger masterminded Il Doria’s comeback against Hellas Verona, scoring the equaliser and then supplying an assist for Albin Ekdal.

Fabian Ruiz – Napoli (2 apps)

One of the reasons why the Partenopei dominated against Lazio. His distribution was excellent and he sealed the emphatic victory with a goal from long range.

Hakan Calhanoglu – Inter (3 apps)

His creativity in the middle of the park shone again, and he opened the scoring against Venezia, his third goal in three Serie A games.

Nedim Bajrami – Empoli

Came on with over half an hour remaining in the game against Fiorentina and he was heavily involved in the build-up for both Azzurri goals.

Dries Mertens – Napoli

The Belgian veteran came into the starting line-up after Victor Osimhen suffered an injury against Inter and he displayed his class by scoring two lovely goals.

Gianluca Scamacca – Sassuolo (2 apps)

Played a vital part in the Neroverdi’s comeback victory against AC Milan. Scored the equaliser with a long-range shot and the Simon Kjaer came from his initial shot.

Duvan Zapata – Atalanta (2 apps)

Although chances were limited against Juventus, he took his chance in style and scored with his non-preferred right foot. It was his seventh goal in as many Serie A matches and the goal gave Atalanta their first win against Juventus in Turin since 1989.