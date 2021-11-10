Serie A Team of the Week | Round 12

Napoli were held to a 1-1 draw against Hellas Verona while AC Milan also earned a draw with the same scoreline against city rivals Inter.

Juventus defeated Fiorentina by a goal, Lazio demolished Salernitana 3-0, and Atalanta earned a 2-1 win away to Cagliari.

Elsewhere, Venezia and Udinese earned 3-2 victories against Roma and Sassuolo respectively, and Bologna won 2-1 away to Sampdoria.

Let us know your thoughts on the Team of the Week for Round 12 of the 2021/22 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation.

Sergio Romero – Venezia

Roma took 27 shots against Venezia, 11 hit the target, and they only scored twice. Despite the attacking onslaught from the Giallorossi, the Arancioneroverdi goalkeeper kept his team in the game with several saves.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo – Napoli (2 Team of the Week appearances)

After a slow start to the game, he became the Partenopei’s most important player. Scored the equaliser after running onto Fabian Ruiz’s pass and he generally provided a great attacking threat on the right flank.

Matthijs De Ligt – Juventus (2 apps)

Marshalled the defence comfortably without the likes of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci to support him. The Dutchman also limited the attacking threat of Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Matteo Darmian – Inter

Won his battles on the right flank against AC Milan left-back Fode Ballo-Toure and he earned a penalty for the Nerazzurri.

Federico Chiesa – Juventus

Although he didn’t score, the Italian winger was dangerous against his former club Fiorentina and he could have found the back of the net on a number of occasions.

Matias Svanberg – Bologna

Contributed defensively and offensively, but his offensive contributions certainly stood out the most. Opened the scoring with a powerful strike and supplied a delightful cross for Marko Arnautovic to score the winner.

Luis Alberto – Lazio

It has been an underwhelming season for the Spanish midfielder so far but he displayed his quality against Salernitana. His goal to seal the victory came from a superb finish and he managed to put his shot in between the legs of a defender.

Pedro – Lazio (3 apps)

The Spanish veteran was involved in two out of the three goals against Salernitana. Supplied the assist for Ciro Immobile to open the scoring and then he capitalised on a defensive error to score Lazio’s second goal of the game.

Mattia Aramu – Venezia

Was at the heart of many attacking moves for the Arancioneroverdi against Roma. Created the first goal for the Venetians and he also converted a penalty to bring his team level.

Duvan Zapata – Atalanta

The Colombian striker was difficult for the Cagliari defence to contain. He was heavily involved in the build-up for the first La Dea, displayed his poise to score the winner for the Bergamaschi, and he could have scored a couple more goals.

Gerard Deulofeu – Udinese

Since the departure of Rodrigo De Paul in the summer, the Zebrette have generally been devoid of any flair. Deulofeu demonstrated that he was capable producing some attacking spark for the Friulani and he scored a goal as well as supplied an assist against Sassuolo.