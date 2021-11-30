Shevchenko ready for emotional AC Milan clash

Genoa boss Andriy Shevchenko has admitted that he will have to try to control his emotions as his Grifone take on AC Milan in Serie A on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian boss spent the best days of his playing career at Milan and scored 127 times in the Italian top flight. Now, in the early days of his coaching career in Italy, his Genoa welcome the Rossoneri to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

“Of course I’ll be emotional but I’m trying to block that out,” Shevchenko said at his press conference on Tuesday. “It’s part of my job, it’s part of life.

“I’m a professional and I promised the Genoa fans that I’d give my all for them. I have to be professional. I’ll do all I can to make things difficult for Milan.

“Genoa will have to be motivated and to have a good spirit. It’s going to be difficult because Milan are a good side.”