Smalling set to captain Roma on return

Chris Smalling is back in contention for Roma‘s Europa Conference League tie against Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk on Thursday night.

The injury-prone centre-back, 32, has only managed three starts all season due to ongoing muscular issues, but could be thrown into the mix for the Giallorossi’s Group C game at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Englishman hasn’t played for over 50 days, but Jose Mourinho is ready to hand him the armband again from the off, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

Smalling signed for Roma in 2019, initially on loan – before a €15 million move in 2020 – and had a very impressive first season under Paulo Fonseca, playing 37 games and winning 70 percent of all his aerial duels.

However, after his permanent transfer last season, the defender missed 30 games as he struggled with injury.

Roma are one point ahead of their opponents on seven as they head into the fifth round of group fixtures. A win would see them qualify for the knockout rounds if Bodo/Glimt see off CSKA Sofia.

