Spartak Moscow deny January move for Roma’s Mkhitaryan
Date: 10th November 2021 at 10:00pm
Russian side have denied having plans to sign midfielder in the January transfer window.

The Armenian will be out of contract with the Serie A side in June 2022 and given his lack of form this season it seems likely that he will be leaving the club rather than signing a new deal.

Mkhitaryan was known to have a very poor relationship with current boss when the pair worked together at Manchester United.

His performances this season have not been good enough to suggest a new contract will be forthcoming, as has been reported by Il Corriere dello Sport.

According to Russian news outlet Sport Express, are one of the clubs that are keen on signing Mkhitaryan but they have ruled out a January move.

 

