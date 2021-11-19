Stoichkov: Buffon still a world-class goalkeeper

Former Parma star and Ballon d’Or winner, Hristo Stoichkov, reckons that Gianluigi Buffon is still one of the best goalkeepers in the world at the ripe age of 43.

The Bulgarian legend played for the Gialloblu between 1995-96 when Buffon made his debut for the club, and still thinks that the goalkeeper – who turns 44 in January – still has what it takes to play at the top.

“He’s still on of the best in the world, even at the age of 43,” Stoichkov told Tuttosport. “He’s had the same winning mentality since he started playing.

“Champions like Buffon and [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic have proved that it’s very important to continue working hard and taking care of yourself if you want a long career.

“I was on the pitch when he made his debut in 1995 and I saw him in training again the week after. We were part of a great group back then.”

Stoichkov also went on to talk about Italy and their potential qualification for the World Cup in Qatar, stating: “This is football, but I expect Italy to qualify. Roberto Mancini has done a great job and the World Cup needs Italy”.