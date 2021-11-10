Tomori still pinching himself since AC Milan move

AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori and his family are still beaming with pride about him playing for the Rossoneri.

The English defender moved to Serie A in January 2021 on loan when he fell out of favour at Chelsea. He impressed the club and they signed him permanently in the following summer.

“When I signed and got a bag with the AC Milan insignia on it, I thought: ‘Wow, I’m here. It’s all true.’,” Tomori told the Champions League Magazine.

The 23-year-old also explained how his dad can’t believe his son plays for Milan given the quality teams he watched in the 80s and 90s.

“My father watched football in the 80s and 90s when Milan were winning the Champions League and they were the best team in the world,” Tomori added. “For him it’s crazy. I’m really happy and grateful to be here.”

Tomori has now made almost 30 appearances for the Diavolo.