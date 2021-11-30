Torino turn to AC Milan striker as Belotti faces lengthy injury absence

Torino have been dealt a bitter blow after captain Andrea Belotti was ruled out for at least two months with injury, and could move for Pietro Pellegri, currently on loan at AC Milan.

Belotti pulled up in the second half of the Granata’s 1-0 defeat to Roma in Serie A on Sunday and could be out until February, according to Tuttosport, leaving coach Ivan Juric short of options in attack.

The newspaper report that Torino are looking into alternatives and will move for Pellegri, with the 20-year-old struggling for playing time this season after joining Milan on loan from Ligue 1 club Monaco.

Pellegri was handed his debut as a 15-year-old by Juric at Genoa in 2016, becoming the then joint-youngest player to ever feature in Serie A, and the Croatian coach is keen to reunite with the striker.

It is suggested that Belotti’s injury is worse than first feared and the Italian international could miss at least eight league fixtures.