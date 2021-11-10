Tottenham coach Conte keen on Juventus midfielder McKennie

New Tottenham Hotspur coach Antonio Conte is hoping to raid former club Juventus for midfielder Weston McKennie.

Conte was installed earlier this month to replace Nuno Espirito Santo and has already set about working on rebuilding the North London club, with La Gazzetta dello Sport suggesting McKennie is amongst his targets.

The USA international has convinced current Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri after a shaky start to the season, but he could yet be set for a move to the Premier League in January.

Spurs’ sporting director, Fabio Paratici, had brought McKennie to Juventus from Schalke 04 on an initial loan in 2020 and is ready to work on a deal to sign him again.

Meanwhile, Conte views the 23-year-old to be in a similar mould to Arturo Vidal, a key cog in his title-winning teams at both Juventus and Inter.

McKennie has made 58 appearances for Juventus in all competitions, scoring eight goals and lifting the Coppa Italia.