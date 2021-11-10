Tottenham coach Conte keen on Juventus midfielder McKennie

Tottenham coach Conte keen on Juventus midfielder McKennie
Date: 10th November 2021 at 3:00pm
Written by:

New Hotspur coach Antonio Conte is hoping to raid former club for midfielder Weston McKennie.

Conte was installed earlier this month to replace Nuno Espirito Santo and has already set about working on rebuilding the North London club, with La suggesting McKennie is amongst his targets.

The international has convinced current coach Massimiliano after a shaky start to the season, but he could yet be set for a move to the in January.

Spurs’ sporting director, Fabio Paratici, had brought McKennie to from 04 on an initial loan in 2020 and is ready to work on a deal to sign him again.

Meanwhile, Conte views the 23-year-old to be in a similar mould to Arturo Vidal, a key cog in his title-winning teams at both and Inter.

McKennie has made 58 appearances for Juventus in all competitions, scoring eight goals and lifting the Coppa Italia.

 

Related articles