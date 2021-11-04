Tudor’s Verona outscoring Europe’s best

Igor Tudor and his Hellas Verona side are making a name for themselves as they continue to outscore some of the giants of European football.

Since taking over the Mastini in September, the Croatian manager has introduced a free-flowing style of football that has seen the team net 21 goals under his command.

That total is the second-highest number of goals scored in Europe’s top-five leagues during that time, inferior only to Bayern Munich’s 25 goals and one better than Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

Tudor’s team are presently in eighth place in Serie A and have top-scorer Giovanni Simeone to thank for a large part of their goals as the striker has netted eight, putting himself second only to Ciro Immobile in the Capocannoniere standings.

Tudor and his team will hope they remain ahead of the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid in the charts when they face Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, on Sunday.