Tudor’s Verona outscoring Europe’s best
Date: 4th November 2021 at 6:00pm
Igor Tudor and his Hellas side are making a name for themselves as they continue to outscore some of the giants of European football.

Since taking over the Mastini in September, the Croatian manager has introduced a free-flowing style of football that has seen the team net 21 goals under his command.

That total is the second-highest number of goals scored in Europe’s top-five leagues during that time, inferior only to Bayern Munich’s 25 goals and one better than Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

Tudor’s team are presently in eighth place in and have top-scorer  to thank for a large part of their goals as the striker has netted eight, putting himself second only to in the Capocannoniere standings.

Tudor and his team will hope they remain ahead of the likes of and in the charts when they face at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, on Sunday.

 

