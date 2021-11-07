Venezia stun Roma in a thrilling lunchtime encounter

Venezia earned a dramatic 3-2 victory against Roma in Serie A‘s Sunday lunchtime match and, despite squandering an early lead, the Venetians remarkably regained their advantage.

The Arancioneroverdi took a shock lead after three minutes when Mattia Caldara deflected the ball into the net, and Roma thought they had a penalty minutes later, but a VAR decision showed that there was an offside in the build-up.

Eldor Shomurodov equalised two minutes from half-time and the Uzbek crossed for Tammy Abraham to make it 2-1 to the Giallorossi in the stoppages.

Venezia defender Ridgeciano Haps denied Roma defender Roger Ibanez with an acrobatic clearance on the goal line early in the second half and then Mattia Aramu equalised with a penalty.

David Okereke put Venezia 3-2 up with a cool finish after 74 minutes and the Arancioneroverdi held on for the win despite a late Roma onslaught.