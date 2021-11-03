Vlahovic likely to move abroad with Tottenham Hotspur in pole

Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic is most likely going to move to a team outside of Italy in the summer with Tottenham Hotspur favourites for his signature.

The Serbian striker is known to be unsettled at the club ever since it was announced by the president, Rocco Commisso, that he had not come to an agreement on a new contract with La Viola. He scored 21 goals in Serie A last season meaning many top sides in Europe were weighing up a move for him during the transfer window in summer 2021.

That did not materialise and now, according to La Nazione, he is likely to join a team outside of Italy next summer. A January move is not financially appealing to many teams as Fiorentina have more negotiating power then.

Juventus are the most heavily linked Serie A club, but their financial situation and the outstanding payments on Federico Chiesa make a move unlikely. Rocco Commisso is also likely to drive a harder bargain with Juventus as well given their past run ins.

Tottenham were linked in the summer and now that Antonio Conte has joined as coach and Fabio Paratici is also there, the Premier League side are expected to be targeting talent from Serie A.