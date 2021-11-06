‘We’re all trying to understand how strong Inter are’

Many fans and pundits alike are still trying to judge how good a team Simone Inzaghi’s Inter really are this season and if they have a chance to win any silverware.

The team have managed to keep themselves in the conversation to win the Serie A title this season but they are still seven points behind Napoli and AC Milan heading into Sunday’s Derby della Madonnina.

As has been written by Lapo De Carlo for Williamhillnews.it today, it is not yet clear if Inter really do have what it takes to retain the title that they won last season under the stewardship of Antonio Conte.

He said: “The fact is that we are all trying to understand how strong Inter are and how much they really are in the running to win something.”

Inter have been very adept at scoring goals under Simone Inzaghi so far this season and have seen 12 different goalscorers alone just in Serie A.

The football has, according to De Carlo, been more entertaining than last season, saying: “The team plays better, Inzaghi seems to have more understanding of what he asks of his players.”

Simone Inzaghi has one of his first major team selection decisions to make for the Derby della Madonnina as he must choose between the in-form Arturo Vidal and the fresher Hakan Calhanoglu.

According to De Carlo, Vidal may not be able to repeat his recent performances so soon after the match in Tiraspol against FC Sheriff.

“Vidal playing in place of Calhanoglu is more than a temptation after the splendid match on Wednesday but after two intense matches in a few days it is not certain he will be able to repeat it.”