Zaniolo: Being benched at Roma made me reflect

Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo has said that being benched in recent games made him reflect on his place in the team under coach Jose Mourinho.

The 22-year-old did start in the Giallorossi’s 4-0 victory against Ukrainian club Zorya Luhansk in the Conference League on Thursday evening, and he made his contribution by scoring a goal in the first half and then also supplying an assist for Tammy Abraham after the break.

“It made me think, it’s what the coach chose and I had to accept that,” Zaniolo told Sky Sport Italia, asked about how he felt being dropped from the XI.

“Today I went out and did my duty. I like being under pressure and responding on the pitch.

“[Mourinho] taught me not to be satisfied with a good performance, we must always improve and work on ourselves. We always play to win, today was a final and we took it home.”

The victory against Zorya allowed Roma to seal their passage into the knockout rounds of the Conference League with one match to spare.

