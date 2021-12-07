AC Milan crash out of Europe, Liverpool loss sees them finish bottom

AC Milan’s return to the Champions League ended in disappointment as their 2-1 loss to Liverpool at the Stadio San Siro on Tuesday evening saw them finish bottom of Group B.

Stefano Pioli’s injury-plagued Rossoneri knew it was always likely to be an uphill battle against the Reds, but Fikayo Tomori’s first-half opener gave them hope of progressing to the Round of 16.

Mohamed Salah levelled soon after though and Divock Origi headed in Liverpool’s winner early in the second half after Mike Maignan parried a shot right into his path.

Milan are now out of Europe and can focus fully on domestic duties.