AC Milan look to PSG for defensive reinforcements

Abdou Diallo has become a transfer target for AC Milan as they look to bolster their depth in defence.

The Senegal international has struggled to obtain regular playing time at Paris Saint-Germain since he signed from German club Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2019 and the Rossoneri are eager to capitalise on that situation.

According to Sky Sport Italia, AC Milan consider Sven Botman from Lille to be their main target, but Diallo has emerged as another defender of interest from Ligue 1.

Paris Saint-Germain purchased the Senegal international from Borussia Dortmund for €32 million prior to the 2019/20 season, but the French giants are looking to make sales in January, and the Rossoneri hope to purchase him at a reduced cost.

Diallo is naturally a centre-back but he can also operate as a left-back. He has made 72 competitive appearances for Paris Saint-Germain since 2019 but he has only featured nine times in Ligue 1 so far this season.