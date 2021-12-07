AC Milan player ratings vs Liverpool: Tonali shows character

Sandro Tonali was the best of a very bad AC Milan bunch as the Rossoneri fell to a 2-1 loss against a heavily-rotated Liverpool at the Stadio San Siro on Tuesday, confirming their elimination from the Champions League and European football as they finished bottom of their group.

Fikayo Tomori opened the scoring for Milan but the ex-Chelsea man had a night to forget other than his close-range finish, struggling to cope with Liverpool’s frontline.

AC Milan player ratings vs Liverpool

Maignan 4.5; Kalulu 5.5 (65′ Florenzi 6), Tomori 4.5, Romagnoli 6, Theo Hernandez 5; Kessie 4.5, Tonali 6 (59′ Saelemaekers 5.5); Krunic 5.5 (83′ Bakayoko n/r), Brahim 5 (59′ Bennacer 5.5), Junior Messias 5.5; Ibrahimovic 5.

Player of the Match – Sandro Tonali

His withdrawal on the hour mark only saw Milan’s night get worse and the former Brescia midfielder was their best player on the night, showing more character and personality than any of his teammates managed. On a forgettable night for Rossoneri fans, they can be thankful that Tonali is on the books at the San Siro.