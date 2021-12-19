AC Milan player ratings vs Napoli: Where is Ibrahimovic’s support?

Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s best efforts weren’t enough for AC Milan as they fell to a 1-0 loss at home to Napoli on Sunday evening.

The defeat means that the Rossoneri are now level on points with the Partenopei, but gives Luciano Spalletti’s side the early edge when considering their head-to-head record.

AC Milan player ratings vs Napoli

Maignan 5.5; Florenzi 6, Tomori 6.5, Romagnoli 6, Ballo-Toure 5.5; Kessie 5, Tonali 5.5; Messias 6, Brahim 5.5 (63′ Giroud 5.5), Krunic 5.5 (63′ Saelemaekers 6); Ibrahimovic 6.5.

Player of the Match – Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Ibrahimovic wasn’t brilliant but Milan didn’t show much else. The Swede tried to lead the line as best he could, but he didn’t have the support he needed to hurt Napoli’s backline, albeit a makeshift one.