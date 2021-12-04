AC Milan player ratings vs Salernitana: Leao back in form

STADIO SAN SIRO (Milan) – An impressive solo run from Rafael Leao helped Frank Kessie break the deadlock after 5 minutes, paving the way for Milan’s 2-0 win over Salernitana on Saturday.

The Portuguese’s bright start was a statement of intent as he simply proved too much to handle for his opponents, although he missed the chance to score his first goal since late October.

AC MILAN PLAYER RATINGS VS SALERNITANA



Maignan 6; Florenzi 6.5, Tomori 6.5, Romagnoli 6, Hernandez 6.5 (62′ Ballo-Touré 6); Bakayoko 6.5 (46′ Bennacer 6), Kessie 7 (79′ Tonali n/a); Saelemaekers 7, Diaz 6.5, Leao 7 (Messias 6.5); Pellegri n/a (16′ Krunic 6.5).

AC MILAN PLAYER OF THE MATCH – RAFAEL LEÃO

After being criticised for his recent displays, the 22-year-old responded with a convincing performance which saw him cause panic amongst the Salernitana defenders with less than 5 minutes gone, as he sprinted down the left flank before setting up Frank Kessié’s opener. His attacking contribution was finally consistent and effective, and although he was unlucky not to find the net, Stefano Pioli decided to sub him off at the break to help him save energy ahead of their decisive Champions League clash against Liverpool.