AC Milan player ratings vs Udinese: At least there’s Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was AC Milan‘s hero at Udinese on Saturday night as the Swede scored a stoppage-time equaliser to ensure that the Rossoneri avoided another Serie A defeat with a 1-1 draw.

Milan had been poor from the off in Udine and failed to get a single shot on target until Ibra struck in the second of four minutes added at the end.

AC Milan player ratings vs Udinese



Maignan 6; Florenzi 6, Tomori 6, Romagnoli 5.5, Theo 5.5; Bakayoko 5 (46′ Tonali 6), Bennacer 5 (46′ Kessie 6); Saelemaekers 5 (67′ Castillejo 5.5), Brahim 5.5 (80′ Maldini n/r), Krunic (46′ Messias 6); Ibrahimovic 6.5.

Player of the Match – Zlatan Ibrahimovic

It was far from a vintage performance from the veteran, but he was the decisive player in the end as he rescued a point for Milan late in stoppage time.