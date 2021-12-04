AC Milan see off rock-bottom Salernitana

STADIO SAN SIRO (Milan) – It took AC Milan very little effort to beat Salernitana 2-0 the on Saturday, with two first-half goals from Frank Kessie and Alexis Saelemaekers proving enough to see off the visitors, who remain rock bottom of Serie A.

The Diavolo’s second consecutive win propelled Milan back to the top of the table, with Napoli now forced to defeat Atalanta later on Saturday in order to retain the first spot.

The Rossoneri’s win was never in doubt, as Stefano Pioli’s men found the opener after five minutes when Rafael Leao outpaced his opponent Nadir Zortea and teed up Kessie, who did well to beat Vid Belec.

The hosts doubled their lead with less than 20 minutes on the clock, as Saelemaekers cut inside from the right to put the ball on his left foot, sending the ball at the far bottom corner with a tide finish.

Salernitana have to thank Belec for not losing with a wider margin, as the goalkeeper produced a number of nice saves, while Pioli took advantage of a too soft opposition to rotate several key players with a view to next week’s Liverpool clash in the Champions League.