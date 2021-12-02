AC Milan sweating over Kjaer injury

AC Milan have been left sweating over the condition of Simon Kjaer after the defender was stretchered off almost immediately against Genoa in Wednesday night’s 3-0 win in Serie A.

The Dane, 32, went down after just two minutes of the game at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris and was eventually replaced by Matteo Gabbia after being attended to by medical staff.

The Rossoneri went on to defeat the Grifone with ease, thanks to a brace from Junior Messias and a Zlatan Ibrahimovic strike, but will now have concerns over what, according to Tuttosport, is said to be a serious injury to Kjaer’s left knee.

The centre-back has been a key player for Stefano Pioli and will be a huge miss in Milan’s hunt for the title, should he face a long spell out.

He’ll also be sorely missed when his team face Liverpool on December 7, in what is a crucial Champions League game to decide the fate of three Rossoneri in the competition.