AC Milan sweep past Genoa

AC Milan got back on track with a resounding 3-0 win over Genoa at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Serie A on Wednesday.

The Rossoneri got off to a dream start as Zlatan Ibrahimovic fired them ahead with less than 10 minutes gone, as the Swede bent in a low freekick from a central position. It was 2-0 on the stroke of halftime, with Junior Messias netting his first league goal for the club with a looping header, after Rade Krunic’s deflected shot fell to him.

Genoa coach Andriy Shevchenko was enduring a tough night against his former club and the game was put beyond all doubt on the hour mark when Messias struck for a second time following a quick Milan move. Krunic broke into the box on the left to find Brahim Diaz, and the Spaniard teed up Messias for a smart finish across the goal.

The Grifone came close to a stunning consolation late on as Manolo Portanova almost lobbed Mike Maignan from the halfway line, but the goalkeeper was alert enough to tip the ball over at full stretch.

Having fallen to consecutive defeats, Milan were far more comfortable at the Marassi and moved back into second place in the table with victory.