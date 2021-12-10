AC Milan target Chelsea defender

Antonio Rudiger has been linked with AC Milan, who are looking for a defender to take the place of the injured Simon Kjaer.

The Denmark international is out for the remainder of the 2021/22 season due to a knee injury and the Chelsea centre-back could fill the void.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, AC Milan directors Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara are searching for centre-backs of varying ages and values, and they see Rudiger as a cheap but experienced choice.

Rudiger is contracted at Chelsea expires in June 2022 and he is not expected to sign a contract renewal. However, AC Milan purchasing the defender in January would mean that the Blues should get some money from his sale.

The German international has Serie A experience, having played for Roma from 2015 until 2017 before he was purchased by Chelsea. He has played 166 competitive matches for the Londoners but he has made just 11 appearances this season in the English Premier League.