AC Milan want Jovic and Pisa’s Lucca

AC Milan are already looking ahead to the end of the season as they target potential signings in the striking department.

The Rossoneri were initially keen for back-up in January, but Tuesday night’s Champions League elimination at the hands of Liverpool, and therefore loss of potential revenue, has led them to prioritise defensive cover for the injured Simon Kjaer.

However, the club would like a striker to push their ageing duo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Olivier Giroud, for a place in the starting line-up but not until the summer, according to La Gazzetta dello sport.

Stefano Pioli is said to be interested in Luka Jovic, 23, of Real Madrid but also the highly impressive Pisa striker Lorenzo Lucca, 21, as the Rossoneri already look ahead to next season.

Lucca, an Italy under-21 international, has managed six goals and two assists from 15 Serie B games so far this season and has caught the eye with some great performances for his table-topping team.