AC Milan want to cut Yacine Adli loan short

AC Milan are trying to cut Yacine Adli’s loan short as they look to have their player back earlier than anticipated.

Adli, 21, was signed by Stefano Pioli in August for a fee of around €8 million but was immediately sent back on loan to Bordeaux for the entirety of season 2022/22, or so was planned.

Now, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Pioli wants Adli back and ready to cover in central midfield as early as January, but it won’t be easy to convince the Ligue 1 club to change the deal.

The Frenchman has played 18 times so far this season and has recorded one goal and five assists during those games.

He hasn’t yet played for the Rossoneri, but would provide much-needed cover in an area of the pitch in which they have struggled of late.