AC Milan want Torino defender as Kjaer replacement

Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer has attracted the interest of AC Milan as they try to find a replacement for injured defender Simon Kjaer.

The Danish veteran has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2021/22 season after suffering a knee injury in the 3-0 victory against Genoa on Wednesday evening and the Rossoneri want to acquire a proven defender that can fill the void in January.

Calciomercato reports that AC Milan have identified Bremer as the ideal man to take the place of Kjaer in the starting line-up but they will have to pay Torino at least €15 million for the Brazilian defender.

Bremer has a contract with the Granata until June 2023, and the Rossoneri were contemplating a purchase of the Brazilian at the end of the current campaign, but the injury to Kjaer has persuaded the Milanese club to make the acquisition earlier.

Kjaer had made 11 Serie A appearances for AC Milan so far in the 2021/22 season while Bremer has featured in 14 matches for Torino.