Allegri wants Ramsey out of Juventus, Newcastle keen

Aaron Ramsey could well have played his last game for Juventus, with the Bianconeri wanting to get rid of the Welsh international as soon as possible.

The 30-year-old midfielder arrived from Arsenal on a free transfer in 2019 and has struggled with injury ever since, playing only three Serie A games for Juventus this season.

Massimiliano Allegri doesn’t consider Ramsey part of his plans going forward and now wants the player gone in January, in order to avoid paying him a €7 million bonus when his contract expires in 2023, according to Tuttosport.

Ramsey would leave for free and is supposedly in the sights of the recently mega-rich Newcastle United, but his lack of fitness is also said to be putting the Magpies off.

The injury-prone midfielder has managed 49 Serie A games for the Bianconeri since signing, scoring five and assisting five in those games.