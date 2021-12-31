Arsenal and Tottenham to battle for Kulusevski

Juventus midfielder Dejan Kulusevski could be about to spark a bidding war between North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham.

The Swedish international, 21, signed for the Bianconeri from Atalanta while on loan at Parma – for a fee of €35million – in January 2020 in what was a great season for the player who was immediately loaned back to the Gialloblu, for whom he’d played the first half of the season.

Kulusevski scored 10 goals from 36 games for Parma in season 2019/20, but hasn’t managed to rediscover that form for the Bianconeri and now, according to the Daily Express, the two London clubs are willing to meet the €35 million originally paid for him.

Since scoring just 13 minutes into his Serie A debut for the Bianconeri – versus Sampdoria in September 2020 – Kulusevski has scored only three more goals in another 50 appearances for the club.