Arsenal striker could leave for Juventus on free transfer

Alexandre Lacazette has been linked with Juventus and he could join the Italian giants after the end of the 2021/22 season.

The Arsenal striker is under contract until June 2022 and he has not renewed his contract with the North London club.

According to L’Equipe, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta would like the Frenchman to remain at the club, but the 30-year-old forward has rejected the proposals offered to him so far.

Juventus are in need of another forward as Paulo Dybala battles with fitness issues and Alvaro Morata has struggled for consistency. However, the Bianconeri are not prepared to spend lavishly, which makes a free agent like Lacazette an appealing target.

Lacazette was purchased by Arsenal in the summer of 2017 from Olympique Lyon for a reported fee of €53 million. He has managed to score 70 goals and supply 32 assists in 187 competitive games for the English club, but he has scored just three times in 14 Premier League games so far this season.