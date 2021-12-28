Aston Villa want Bologna’s Hickey

Aaron Hickey has been linked with a move to English Premier League club Aston Villa in the winter transfer window.

The Scottish starlet has been a revelation for Bologna this season playing as a wing-back and he could be making a return to the United Kingdom as soon as January.

Tuttosport reports that Aston Villa want to make some squad reinforcements for new manager Steven Gerrard in January while Bologna would not rule out selling Hickey if the offer is a lucrative one.

The 19-year-old has been with the Felsinei signed they signed him from Scottish club Hearts in September 2020 for a reported fee of €1.7 million.

Hickey was limited to just 11 Serie A appearances throughout the 2020/21 season, but he has become a regular under Coach Sinisa Mihajlovic, scoring four goals in 19 league matches.

He played for the Scotland Under-17 team three times in 2019 but he has not represented his country at any other level as yet.