‘Atalanta are Inter’s rival for the Serie A title’

Inter legend Giuseppe Bergomi expects Atalanta to challenge the Nerazzurri for the 2021/22 Serie A title.

La Dea are six points behind the Biscione, who thrashed Salernitana on Friday evening, but they can cut the margin back to three with a victory against Roma on Saturday.

“If we think about the moment, the competition suggests that the anti-Inter is now Atalanta, but keep an eye on AC Milan and Napoli in the fight,” Bergomi told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“They will come back, sure. However, today’s Atalanta deserve this role of antagonist.”

Bergomi reserved special praise for Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini, and his ability to improve the squad since his arrival in 2016, also making them regular qualifiers for European competitions.

“Gasperini was good at raising the level of quality in the players available,” he said.

“He has been doing it for years and the team seems to take a step forward every time.”