Atalanta blow title race open in Napoli thriller

Atalanta snatched a 3-2 win over Napoli in Serie A on Saturday, in a thrilling encounter at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The visitors raced into an early lead as Duvan Zapata ran in behind and cut back to tee up Ruslan Malinovskyi for a thunderous strike beyond David Ospina. Napoli ought to have equalised immediately as Mario Rui sent in a teasing delivery, but Hirving Lozano got the ball caught in his feet at the back post.

La Dea posed a constant threat in the first half, but Napoli equalised shortly before the interval through Piotr Zielinski, when the Pole rifled in through a crowd after a blocked shot fell to him.

Napoli made a flying start to the second half as a Merih Demiral error allowed Dries Mertens to race from his own half and slot beyond Juan Musso. Just minutes later, a stooping Zapata header came back off the post, but Atalanta equalised from an unlikely source when centre-back Demiral found himself the furthest man forward and rifled into the roof of the net.

The match swung again as Atalanta regained their lead soon after, as Josip Ilicic worked space and cut back for Remo Freuler to accurately slot home the winner. Victory sees the Bergamo team move just two points behind Napoli, who remain fourth.