‘Atalanta can win the Scudetto’

Glenn Stromberg has said that Atalanta have a chance to win their first Serie A title in history, especially because Juventus are struggling further down the table.

La Dea defeated the Bianconeri 1-0 on Saturday and the former Orobici midfielder thinks that his old club can capitalise on the fact that nobody else is clearly dominating the league as yet in 2021/22.

“Those who follow Atalanta inevitably ask themselves this question,” Stromberg said to La Gazzetta dello Sport. “Me too, I say. Well, I think the strategy to follow is to try to win every game and then they will sum up.

“One consideration can help: when Juventus struggle, historically the league is more open. In the absence of an absolute ruler, hope is legitimate.

“As [Gian Piero] Gasperini says, when you find yourself in front of a goal, you have to try to reach it.”

Stromberg does not think that Juventus can win the Serie A title this season but he still expects the Bianconeri to fight for a Champions League spot for 2022/23.

“The championship race seems impossible to me, another story is that of the Champions League placement,” he said. “They can still do it.”