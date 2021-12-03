Atalanta close in on Boga signing, Miranchuk to depart

Atalanta are looking to add to their star-studded list of attackers with the signing of Jeremie Boga in January.

The 24-year-old winger hasn’t played for Sassuolo due to injury since October 31, when the Neroverdi lost 2-1 to Empoli at home, but Gian Piero Gasperini is said to be after the fleet-footed Ivorian to replace Aleksey Miranchuk.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Boga will replace the outgoing Miranchuk who is wanted in his native Russia by Zenit Saint Petersburg, initially on loan.

Boga would provide competition for the likes of Josip Ilicic and Ruslan Malinovski as Gasperini looks to go all the way in Serie A and the Champions League.

The tricky winger has been with Sassuolo since 2018 and has amassed 94 Serie A appearances for the club, scoring 18 goals and laying on seven assists in that time.