Atalanta come back to beat Verona

Atalanta had to come from behind at the Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi on Sunday afternoon, but did just that to leave with a 2-1 win over Hellas Verona.

Giovanni Simeone continued his good run of form this season by opening the scoring midway through the first half, squeezing a shot past compatriot Juan Musso that the Atalanta goalkeeper might feel he should have stopped.

But La Dea didn’t let their heads drop despite a poor start. Aleksey Miranchuk levelled with a composed finish in a crowded area and Teun Koopmeiners won it in the second half as his shot deflected off Adrien Tameze to beat Lorenzo Montipo.

Atalanta are now just two points off Serie A leaders AC Milan.