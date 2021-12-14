‘Atalanta deserve the Scudetto’

Former Sampdoria and Torino coach Walter Novellino predicts that Napoli will win the scudetto, but if Atalanta won it instead, he would consider them worthy winners.

The Partenopei are third in the Serie A table after losing 3-2 to La Dea in Round 16, while the Orobici are fourth, but they were on top for some time and they are just two points behind leaders AC Milan.

“The favourites in my opinion are Napoli,” Novellino told Juventusnews24.

“However, Milan, Inter, and Atalanta should not be discarded obviously. The Bergamasque team, in this particular mode, would deserve to win the scudetto.”

Novellino reserved special praise for Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini, claiming that he is a tactician that others can learn from for his attacking methods.

“They play a marvellous style of football in Italy as well as in Europe,” Novellino said.

They should be an example for the others, Gasperini is like a scientist that one must learn from.”