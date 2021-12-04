Atalanta player ratings vs Napoli: Zapata instrumental to victory

Atalanta came from behind to snatch a 3-2 victory over Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Saturday, keeping themselves in the race for the Serie A title.

The Orobici took an early lead through a Ruslan Malinovskyi thunderbolt but found themselves trailing after goals from Piotr Zielinski and Dries Mertens either side of the interval.

However, centre-back Merih Demiral made up for a mistake for Mertens’ goal with a striker’s finish, before Remo Freuler found space to slot home and take all three points to Bergamo.

Player ratings:

Musso 5.5; Toloi 6, Demiral 6.5, Palomino 6; Zappacosta 5.5 (’46 Hateboer 6), De Roon 6.5, Freuler 7, Maehle 6 (’82 Djimsiti N/A); Malinovskyi 7 (’73 Pasalic 6), Pessina 6 (’55 Ilicic 7); Zapata 7.5 (’82 Luis Muriel N/A)

Player of the match: Duvan Zapata

Although he didn’t manage to get on the scoresheet, the Colombian striker was a threat from the first whistle with his powerful running and movement to get in behind. Coming up against his former club, he lead the line expertly and picked out Malinovskyi for the opener after some excellent hold-up play.