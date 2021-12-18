Atalanta player ratings vs Roma: Freuler and little else

Atalanta fell to a disappointing 4-1 loss at home to Roma on Saturday afternoon in a game of very few positives for the Bergamaschi.

Nothing seemed to work for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side on the day, neither his starting XI nor his substitutions during the game, although Luis Muriel’s first-half introduction did lead to La Dea’s only goal.

Atalanta player ratings vs Roma

Musso 4; Toloi 5, Palomino 4.5, Djimsiti 4 (34′ Muriel 5.5); Hateboer 5.5 (79′ Zappacosta n/r), De Roon 5, Freuler 6, Pezzella 5 (79′ Maehle n/r); Ilicic 5.5 (46′ Malinovskyi 5), Pasalic 5 (64′ Miranchuk 4.5); Zapata 5.5.

Player of the Match – Remo Freuler

The Swiss is always key to Gasperini’s setup in Bergamo and he gave his all on Saturday with little help from his teammates. He would have been disappointed with Marten de Roon’s contribution alongside him, with the Dutchman having an uncharacteristically tough day’s work.