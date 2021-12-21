Atalanta to replace Miranchuk with Sassuolo winger

Jeremie Boga is a player that Atalanta admire and the potential acquisition of the Sassuolo winger could allow Aleksey Miranchuk to leave for Genoa.

The Russian midfielder has struggled to establish himself with La Dea since his arrival in the summer of 2020 while the Ivorian winger has not reproduced his excellent performances from the 2019/20 season with the Neroverdi.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Boga is on top of the list of Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini for winter transfer targets while Miranchuk is willing to leave so he can gain playing time elsewhere.

Boga arriving in Bergamo would facilitate a move to Genoa for the Russian but it is unlikely that both players will bought immediately due to their respective market values. It is more than likely that both players will leave in January on loan deals.

Miranchuk has scored once in nine Serie A appearances so far in 2021/22 whereas Boga has failed to score 11 matches but has supplied three assists.