Atalanta‘s crucial Champions League group game against Villarreal has been delayed by 20 minutes due to snowfall in Bergamo.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side need a win if they are to advance to the Round of 16, with the Spaniards knowing that a draw will see them reach the knockout rounds.

Kick off has been pushed back due to heavy snow, with Northern Italy having seen snowfall all through Wednesday.

The game is set to start at 21:20 local time.