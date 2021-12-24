Aubameyang and Martial linked with Juventus

Juventus need to sign a real goalscorer if they are to think about clawing their way into the top four in Serie A by the end of the season.

The Bianconeri head into the festive period in fifth place with 10 wins, four draws and five losses – four points behind Atalanta – but are really struggling for goals.

Massimiliano Allegri’s team have scored 27 times in Serie A and only Bologna – also 27 – are as low-scoring in the top half of the table. Even Sampdoria, in 15th place, have the same number of goals as Juventus, who continue to struggle without the goals of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata have five goals apiece and lead the Bianconeri’s Serie A scoring chart and, according to Tuttosport, Allegri needs a proper striker if they are to have any hope of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Manchester United’s Anthony Martial, 26, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, aged 32, of Arsenal are two of the players said to be on the list of potential singings when the window opens in January.

Both options are said to be being considered for loan deals. The Red Devils are first waiting to see what Edinson Cavani decides to do before making their decision about Martial’s future, while Aubameyang is set to fly off to play in the Africa Cup of Nations for Gabon, which could jeopardise any potential deal.