Following the later-voided Champions League last 16 draw on Monday, the draw for the Europa League‘s playoff round was made, with Atalanta, Napoli, and Lazio learning their fate.

Napoli will meet Barcelona, Atalanta face Olympiacos, and Lazio will take on Porto as the three Serie A sides look to compete for European success.

The first legs are scheduled for February 17, with the second legs a week later. The winners of these playoffs will then advance to face the Europa League group winners.